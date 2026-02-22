Did Eric Dane live in Johnny Depp's House?

Yes, Eric Dane reportedly spent the final months of his life in one of Johnny Depp’s Los Angeles homes.

The Pirates of the Caribbean star lent the Grey’s Anatomy alum one of his properties above the Sunset Strip while the late actor battled amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) ahead of his death on February 19 at the age of 53.

“Eric [had] one less thing to worry about,” an insider shared, adding he was “living basically rent-free in one of the homes Johnny owns above the Sunset Strip.”

“He told Eric to pay whatever he could — or couldn’t — for rent,” the source told Page Six, noting that the Oscar nominee wanted to ease the financial burden during an already devastating time. “Johnny wanted to do what he could to ease the financial burden.”

After the Euphoria actor’s death the significant financial toll of his 10-month battle with ALS has come to light.

Despite a long career in Hollywood, he faced several financial pressures in his final years.

His April 2025 diagnosis and rapid physical decline eventually left him wheelchair-bound, limiting his ability to work as an actor.

Treatment for ALS is notoriously expensive. Eric required 24/7 nursing care, and his wife, Rebecca Gayheart, reportedly had to battle insurance companies to ensure he received necessary services.

He also reportedly spent a fortune on specialists and alternative treatments not covered by insurance.

Moreover, following Eric’s passing, his friends launched a GoFundMe campaign to support his teenage daughters, Billie and Georgia.

While it has raised over $300,000, it faced public backlash from critics who questioned the need for a fundraiser given his estimated $7 million net worth.