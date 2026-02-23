Jennifer Garner shares how fans react to seeing her with Judy Greer

Jennifer Garner has opened up about the incredible reaction fans have whenever they spot her alongside her long-time friend and frequent co-star, Judy Greer.

Appearing on The Graham Norton Show this past Friday, 20 February, the 53-year-old actress explained that while audiences always love seeing Greer on her own, seeing the two of them together is on another level entirely.

Garner told Norton that people go "nuts" for Greer because of her extensive film history, but added: "And then, when they see us together, it makes people lose their minds. Now more than ever 13 Going on 30 causes a sensation."

The pair first became a fan-favourite duo in the 2004 romantic comedy, where Garner played the teenage-at-heart Jenna Rink and Greer played her childhood best friend turned rival, Lucy “Tom-Tom” Wyman.

That nostalgia is currently fueling a lot of excitement as the two have reunited for the second season of the Apple TV thriller, The Last Thing He Told Me, which premiered on the same day as her interview.

In the new episodes, Garner returns as Hannah, a woman searching for her missing husband, while Greer joins the cast as a character named Quinn Favreau.

While their characters are part of a suspenseful and serious drama, things were much lighter behind the scenes.

In an interview last year, Greer admitted that the two of them actually got into a fair amount of trouble for chatting too much during filming.

She joked that they frequently had to separate themselves from each other just to focus on their scenes, though she noted how wonderful it was to get paid to simply hang out with someone she loves.

The second season of The Last Thing He Told Me is available to stream now, giving viewers a fresh chance to see the duo’s effortless chemistry back on screen.