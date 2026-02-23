BAFTAs 2026: Date night for Timothée Chalamet and Kylie Jenner

Timothée Chalamet and Kylie Jenner made sure all eyes were on them as they enjoyed a glamorous date night at the 2026 BAFTAs in London.

The couple, who have been together for three years, got cosy inside the Southbank Centre’s Royal Festival Hall on Sunday, 22 February, during one of the biggest nights in the film calendar.

Timothée, 30, was at the ceremony as a Leading Actor nominee for his portrayal of Marty Mauser in the sports drama Marty Supreme.

While he opted to walk the red carpet solo, looking sharp in an all-black custom Givenchy suit, he was quickly reunited with Kylie once inside.

The 28-year-old Kardashians star brought plenty of sparkle to the event, wearing a vintage bejewelled gown by Thierry Mugler.

This London appearance is just the latest stop in what has been a very busy and supportive awards season for the pair.

Kylie has been a constant fixture by Timothée's side, even joining him in matching head-to-toe orange outfits for the Los Angeles premiere of his film back in December.

Their bond was also on full display at the Critics Choice Awards in January, where Timothée took a moment during his Best Actor acceptance speech to publicly honour their relationship.

He told the audience: "Lastly, I'll just say thank you to my partner of three years. Thank you for our foundation. I love you. I couldn't do this without you." From her seat in the crowd, Kylie, who is a mother to eight-year-old Stormi and four-year-old Aire, was seen mouthing back, "I love you."

The couple’s romantic display in London proves that their relationship is still going strong as Timothée continues his successful run for Marty Supreme.