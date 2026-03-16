Leonardo DiCaprio becomes internet’s unlikely meme star at Oscars 2026

The 98th Academy Awards gave the internet multiple viral moments from emotional speeches to stunning red-carpet looks.

However, an unexpected reaction from Leonardo DiCaprio sends internet into a meme frenzy.

The viral moment came when, during the Oscars at the Dolby Theatre in LA, cameras briefly panned to DiCaprio in the audience as host Conan O’Brien quipped in his opening monologue.

The Inception actor’s surprised yet visibly perplexed expression, a mix of raised eyebrows and a subtle smile, was more than enough to send social media into a frenzy.

As soon as the clip surfaced on social media, it generated buzz with hundreds of memes beginning to circulate across platforms like X (formerly Twitter), Instagram, and TikTok.

Netizens wasted no time in turning the clip into a meme war with humorous reactions, pairing DiCaprio’s priceless expression with captions about cringe-worthy moments and relatable everyday moments.

For context, this isn’t the first time the Oscar-winning actor has become an unlikely meme star.

Looking back, DiCaprio’s candid reactions at award shows and public appearances have at times gone viral, writing another chapter to his career as one of the buzz-worthy internet’s hot favorite reaction faces.

O’Brien was hosting the Oscars for the second time by public demand, ready for his curtain call way before he was nominated for an Emmy for hosting last year’s Oscars.