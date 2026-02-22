BAFTAs 2026: 'Hamnet' stars Noah, Jacobi Jupe share thoughts on film ending

'Hamnet' co-stars Noah and Jacobi Jupe detail their first reaction to the movie

Noah and Jacobi Jupe shared their insights on working in Hamnet together, as they arrived at the BAFTA ceremony on Sunday, February 22.

The 20-year-old actor, who plays Hamlet in the movie, and Jacobi, 12, who plays Hamnet discussed their own emotional reactions when they were filming the sad ending of the film.

The movie, based on Maggie O’Farrell’s book of the same name, is nominated for 11 awards at the British award show.

Speaking about their reactions, Jacobi shared that if he has just “seen the movie” it’s so “hard to do Q&A afterwards,” because “you’re like…oh my God I have to stop crying now.”

As for Noah, he detailed that “the first time I watched it which was at the Toronto Film Festival in front of all the people and that was not a good idea” because he was not prepared to go up on the stage and talk about it because of the emotionally charged ending.

The actors’ reactions are not unusual given the devastating conclusion of the film, based on William Shakespeare’s real life.

Hamnet set a record for scoring the highest number of BAFTA nominations ever for a movie directed by a woman. The categories include Best Film, Best Adapted Screenplay, Outstanding British Film, Best Director, Best Supporting Actor, Best Lead Actress, and more.