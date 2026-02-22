 
Paul Mescal, Gracie Abrams make their red carpet debut at BAFTAs

Paul Mescal walks the BAFTAs red carpet with girlfriend Gracie Abrams after two years together

Geo News Digital Desk
February 22, 2026

Gracie Abrams and Paul Mescal made their relationship red carpet official at the BAFTA ceremony on Sunday, February 22.

The 30-year-old BAFTA winner and once again a nominee walked hand-in-hand with the singer, 26, and the couple posed together for pictures.

While the duo has confirmed their relationship multiple times with public outings, social media hard launch, and more since they began dating in 2024, the red carpet marked their first together.

The Let it Happen hitmaker and the Normal People star were spotted leaving the Golden Globes together in January, but did not walk the red carpet together.

For the BAFTAs, Mescal is nominated for the Best Supporting Actor category, for his performance in Hamnet.

This comes after the power couple attended Paul McCartney's premiere for the documentary, Man on the Run, last week.

Abrams and Mescal have showed continuous support for each other's respective careers - with her attending award shows, and movie premiers, and the Aftersun actor showing up to concerts around the world.

