Wiz Khalifa punches son Sebastian 13 times on special occasion

Wiz Khalifa marked his son Sebastian’s 13th birthday over the weekend with a physical family tradition that has certainly got people talking.

The See You Again rapper shared a video on his Instagram Stories where he delivered 13 punches to the teenager’s stomach, one for every year of his life, plus an extra "one for good luck."

In the footage, the 38-year-old artist, born Cameron Jibril Thomaz, had Sebastian hold his hands over his head while he prepared with a boxing glove.

Before starting, Khalifa told him, "Ready. Thirteen [punches]. Here we go."

As the hits began, Sebastian winced and at one point pleaded, "Please, please," but his father encouraged him to stay tough.

Khalifa told him to "Take it like a G, you’re 13 years old," while offering some practical coaching on how to brace himself.

He advised his son to keep his abdominal muscles tight and to make sure he breathed out every time a punch landed.

Sebastian followed the instructions and toughed out the remaining blows.

Once the ritual was finished, Khalifa laughed off the encounter, while Sebastian seemed quite glad the ordeal was over.

Posting the clip to social media, the rapper added a caption explaining, "We still doin’ birthday licks in this house," and noted that his son "Took it like a g tho."

Khalifa shares Sebastian with his former wife, Amber Rose, whom he was married to between 2013 and 2016.

The rapper also has a one-year-old daughter named Kaydence with his current girlfriend, Aimee Aguilar; the couple have been together since 2019.