Royals continue feeding Andrew’s delusions with new perks despite arrest

Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor has not grasped the reality of his situation even after his fall from grace, being kicked out of his Windsor home and spending 11 hours on his 66th birthday in police custody over dire allegations.

King Charles’s shamed brother has been accused of sex crimes against minors, leaking confidential state information to sex-trafficker Jeffrey Epstein among other harrowing allegations. However, he is still under the delusion that he ‘deserves’ special treatment as the ‘Queen’s second son’.

However, the monarch assured in his statement that the “law must take its course” even if it concerns her brother.

Despite the situation, Andrew still gets to enjoy privileges much to the dismay of Britons, who urge that the ex-prince should receive a harsher treatment from the royals.

Sources revealed that the servants have been told to refer Andrew as ‘Sir’ since all his titles are stripped off. Moreover, he as been assigned a skeleton staff at Marsh Farm consisting of just a chef and a valet.

He’s lost his HRH, prince and duke titles and so staff, who didn’t know how to correctly address him, have been instructed that he is still to be called ‘Sir’,” the source said.

A previous report stated that “a long list” royal staffers had refused to work for Andrew.

Just weeks before his arrest, Andrew was kicked out of Royal Lodge and shifted to King’s Norfolk estate in his temporary accommodation Wood Farm cottage while Marsh Farm is under repairs.

According a report by The Sun, Andrew “refused to leave or take any responsibility” when he was being kicked out.

“When he was told to get out he was so arrogant and deluded he repeatedly shouted, ‘But I’m the Queen’s second son, you can’t do this to me,” a source shared. “It is extraordinary he chose to use the Queen’s name in his defence. No one is quite sure if the reality of his dire situation has hit home even yet.”