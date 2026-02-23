King Charles forced to react by fan’s touching gesture

The King has been putting up a strong front for the public even though he was heckled twice during public outings about his disgraced brother Andrew while other senior members of the royal family faced similar circumstances.

King Charles has a tough responsibility to hold the fort amid the Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor furore that stays attached to the royals even after being ousted firmly in a landmark decision.

Just when the public support for the monarchy seemed to be dwindling, Charles was likely left overwhelmed with emotion when he received gesture of support from royal fans.

A fan page shared how they received a response from the King after they had sent them a message on the occasion of Christmas.

“I was extremely touched to receive your most thoughtful message and hope that you, too, had a peaceful Christmas,” Charles wrote. “Thank you for your very generous words of support.”

It continued, “This card brings you my warmest good wishes for the New Year.”

The letter was signed by Charles himself.

Even though the letter seemed to be a standard reply, Buckingham Palace has previously shared how important royal mail is to the King. The correspondence team makes a point to send a selection of letters to the monarch so he can learn of the public’s views.