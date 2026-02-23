King Charles steps out in beige, but shadows of Andrew follow close behind

King Charles was photographed leaving church at Sandringham on Sunday morning.

The 77-year-old monarch stepped out of the 16th-century St Mary Magdalene Church wearing a beige overcoat.

Accompanied by a clergyman, he offered little more than a tight expression as he made his way past well-wishers following the service.

The appearance comes just days after Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor was arrested on suspicion of misconduct in public office and questioned for 11 hours at Aylsham Police Investigation Centre.

Within hours of his brother’s detention, the King issued a rare and strongly worded statement pledging his “wholehearted support and co-operation” with investigators.

The Mail on Sunday reports that Charles was alerted as far back as 2019 to concerns about Andrew’s business connections.

According to leaked correspondence, a whistleblower contacted the then Prince of Wales through royal solicitors Farrer & Co.

They warned that the Royal Family’s reputation was being exploited through financial links to controversial financier David Rowland.

In one message, the whistleblower claimed Andrew appeared to prioritise his association with Rowland over family considerations.

A second email, reportedly sent directly to Rowland and copied to senior palace officials including Clive Alderton and the late Queen’s solicitor Mark Bridges, alleged misuse of royal connections.