Princess Kate takes decisive step to put Andrew drama to rest

Kate Middleton, who made a stunning return to the BAFTAs following her cancer journey, had made a deliberate choice for the evening, knowing fully well of the turmoil that the royal family currently faces owing to Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor.

The Princess of Wales is an important and a beloved member of the family and the King relies on his ‘star player’ to reassure the public that things are under control.

Kate seemed to have understood her assignment as she stepped out in high spirits, sticking to her sustainable fashion rule wearing her pink Gucci gown (previously worn in 2019 to the 100 Women in Finance dinner gala). According to expert Kirsty Dale, it was “pure romantic elegance” for Kate, who delivered a “masterclass in tonal sophistication”.

For Sunday evening’s event, Kate opted for a special selection of accessories, which were “likely historic pieces from the royal collection”, which are “both timeless and intentional”. She consistently shows understated regal poise: “effortless yet refined”.

As Prince William and Kate stepped out on the red carpet, there had been chants from the press asking about the royal’s reaction to Andrew’s recent arrest. However, if the Prince and Princess of Wales heard the calls, they did not show it, and moved ahead as nothing happened.

The expert told the Mirror that Kate “never puts a foot wrong on the red carpet” and BAFTAs were “no exception”.