 
Geo News

Prince Harry suffers heartbreak as special UK ties 'must end'

Prince Harry receives ultimatum from Meghan Markle: 'Must end'

By
Geo News Digital Desk
|

February 23, 2026

Prince Harry forced to part ways from Beatrice, Eugenie: Must end
Prince Harry forced to part ways from Beatrice, Eugenie: 'Must end'

Prince Harry dealt with major heartbreak as he was asked to leave behind a special UK-based relationship to avoid negative spotlight.

Among the members of the royal family, the Duke of Sussex was always supported by his cousins, Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie, following his exit from the royal household in 2020.

Currently, Harry's cousins require support as they face serious scrutiny due to the wrongdoings of their parents, Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor and Sarah Ferguson.

But the Duke received serious instructions from his better half, Meghan Markle, to step back from reaching out to his UK-based loved ones.

Kevin O'Sullivan, TalkTV host, claimed that Prince Harry's ties with Beatrice and Eugenie "must end" amid the ongoing Epstein scandal.

"While the Duchess wasted no time in banishing B and Eugenie, Harry is hating having to follow suit," the royal commentator shared.

"Sadly, he's under orders from her ladyship, and even he comprehends the infectious nature of the Andrew sleaze dragging his daughters down," Kevin added.

It is not a hidden fact that Beatrice and Eugenie give hope to 'lonely' Harry as they remind him of his former UK roots.

"While he seeks to improve his own popularity, the dim Duke cannot be seen in his poisonous orbit," Kevin shared. 

King Charles steps out in beige, but shadows of Andrew follow close behind
King Charles steps out in beige, but shadows of Andrew follow close behind
King Charles and Queen Camilla throw royal love at Milan medal winners
King Charles and Queen Camilla throw royal love at Milan medal winners
Prince William's unexpected joke becomes standout moment of his speech
Prince William's unexpected joke becomes standout moment of his speech
Princess Kate reminisces about Harry Potter spells while pregnant with George
Princess Kate reminisces about Harry Potter spells while pregnant with George
Andrew ‘only a heartbeat away,' succession purge is fantasy politics
Andrew ‘only a heartbeat away,' succession purge is fantasy politics
Prince William says he's not ready for tearjerker ‘Hamnet'
Prince William says he's not ready for tearjerker ‘Hamnet'
Princess Kate casts rosy spell at the BAFTAs in a shimmery pink
Princess Kate casts rosy spell at the BAFTAs in a shimmery pink
Prince William, Princess Kate make surprise comeback to BAFTAs
Prince William, Princess Kate make surprise comeback to BAFTAs