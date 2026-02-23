Prince Harry suffers heartbreak as special UK ties 'must end'

Prince Harry forced to part ways from Beatrice, Eugenie: 'Must end'

Prince Harry dealt with major heartbreak as he was asked to leave behind a special UK-based relationship to avoid negative spotlight.

Among the members of the royal family, the Duke of Sussex was always supported by his cousins, Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie, following his exit from the royal household in 2020.

Currently, Harry's cousins require support as they face serious scrutiny due to the wrongdoings of their parents, Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor and Sarah Ferguson.

But the Duke received serious instructions from his better half, Meghan Markle, to step back from reaching out to his UK-based loved ones.

Kevin O'Sullivan, TalkTV host, claimed that Prince Harry's ties with Beatrice and Eugenie "must end" amid the ongoing Epstein scandal.

"While the Duchess wasted no time in banishing B and Eugenie, Harry is hating having to follow suit," the royal commentator shared.

"Sadly, he's under orders from her ladyship, and even he comprehends the infectious nature of the Andrew sleaze dragging his daughters down," Kevin added.

It is not a hidden fact that Beatrice and Eugenie give hope to 'lonely' Harry as they remind him of his former UK roots.

"While he seeks to improve his own popularity, the dim Duke cannot be seen in his poisonous orbit," Kevin shared.