Beatrice, Eugenie follow Andrew, Fergie example in shocking turn of events

Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie's royal status once again became a topic of discussion after they were accused of a practice associated with their scandalous parents, Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor and Sarah Ferguson.

Despite not being active working royals, the sisters have been engaged with several charities and personal work in the UK and in the Middle East.

According to royal commentator Andrew Lownie, Beatrice and Eugenie receive protocol based on their royal titles, which they should 'denounce', especially after their father's arrest.

Stepping back from royal perks, "the first thing they should do because that's why there is interest," he said.

"She’s always Her Royal Highness Princess Beatrice when she’s doing things promoting businesses in the Middle East - that's utilising her royal position. She’s really Mrs Mapelli Mozzi now, but if she were billed as that, no one would give a few minutes," Mr Lownie claimed.

Several details related to Beatrice and Eugenie in Epstein's files also made it to the headlines. One key point that shocked their fans was when Beatrice, 20, and Eugenie, 19, joined their mother, Fergie, for lunch with Epstein, despite his known crimes.

As per Express, the royal expert stated, "So they need to stop using their royal status in order to make money for themselves, which is exactly what their parents did."

Moreover, he also raised questions about the real intention behind Beatrice and Eugenie's humanitarian work. Mr Lownie said, "Is this all about laundering their reputations, or is this a genuine desire to help? Are they being paid to do stuff?"