Princess Kate reminisces about Harry Potter spells while pregnant with George

The Princess of Wales opened up about how her three children at the BAFTAs on Sunday night.

She revealed that Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis are slowly developing a taste for cinema, and how films have become a surprisingly useful tool for tackling tricky topics at home.

Speaking with Emily Stillman, Chair of BAFTA’s Film Committee, Kate reflected on her children’s growing curiosity about movies.

“The children are starting to get interested in films, and it’s a really great way to have some of the hard conversations with them,” she said, hinting at how storytelling can open doors to discussions about emotions and real-life lessons.

The chat also triggered a royal trip down memory lane. Stillman recalled their 2013 visit to the Warner Brothers studios in Hertfordshire, when Kate was pregnant with George.

“Last time I saw you, you were pregnant with George and you were doing your Harry Potter spells,” Emily joked.

Kate laughed and said, “They would have loved to look around. They love the idea of going behind the scenes and finding out how it all happens.”

The Princess also revealed that her children enjoy understanding the filmmaking process from sets to special effects and that their interest in movies is more than just entertainment.