Andrew ‘only heartbeat away,’ succession purge is fantasy politics

Plans to formally remove Andrew from the line of succession may seem decisive, but according to a former Attorney General, they are likely more fantasy than feasible.

Following Andrew’s arrest on suspicion of misconduct in public office, discussions reportedly began in Downing Street about removing him from the order of succession altogether.

Though currently eighth in line behind the Prince of Wales, his three children, Prince Harry and Harry’s two children ministers are said to be considering whether a clean constitutional break is necessary.

Defence minister Luke Pollard was among the first senior Labour figures to publicly back the idea, arguing it would be the “right thing to do,” albeit only once the investigation has concluded.

Speaking on GB News, Sir Michael Ellis, former Attorney General for England and Wales, dismissed the proposal as constitutionally flawed and politically unwise.

Altering the succession isn’t solely Westminster’s call. Any change would require agreement not just from the UK Parliament, but from the 14 other Commonwealth realms where the monarch remains head of state.

Beyond that, Australia’s states and Canada’s provinces would also need to pass corresponding legislation.

The last time such an international legislative relay took place was over a decade ago, when reforms modernised succession rules and lifted restrictions relating to marriage to Roman Catholics.

Sir Michael suggested that repeating such an effort for Andrew would be disproportionate, particularly given the slim likelihood of him ever reaching the throne.

He even referenced the classic dark comedy Kind Hearts and Coronets, that only a wildly improbable chain of events would make Andrew sovereign.