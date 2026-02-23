King Charles and Queen Camilla throw royal love at Milan medal winners

King Charles and Queen Camilla gave a heartfelt shout‑out to the stars of the Milan‑Cortina 2026 Winter Olympics.

The couple posted their message on The Royal Family on 22 February .

In the caption, the royal couple congratulated all medal winners from Great Britain, Canada, Australia and New Zealand, applauding their “remarkable successes.”

The king’s message went further than just medals, saying that athletes who didn’t reach the podium could still hold their heads high after courageous, committed performances.

He also praised the support teams who helped make those athletic feats possible.