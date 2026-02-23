Princess Anne leaves fans upset with shocking response to Andrew arrest

 
Areeba Khan
February 23, 2026

Princess Anne continued to follow the longstanding royal protocol during Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor's scandal, which seemingly upset fans.

On February 19, the Princess Royal stepped out in Guiseley, West Yorkshire, to visit Abraham Moon and Sons Limited with respect to her role as the UK Fashion and Textile Association's President.

As she arrived at the location, Anne had an unexpected encounter with a heckler, raising questions about his brother Andrew's arrest.

In a viral video, the person was heard saying, "What's your reaction to your brother's arrest, you royal highness?

However, King Charles' hard-working sister remained quiet, which did not sit well with some social media users.

In the comments section, a debate sparked over whether the question asked was rude or not.

One fan wrote, "Why is it rude? She knew. Her mother paid for him! They've known for years and years!"

"They all knew what Mr Mountbatten Windsor was up to! The Queen bailed him out; she gave 12 million pounds to shut Virginia up," another penned.

"Not a word, so royal," one more fan shockingly pointed out the royal family's protocol, "Never complain, never explain," despite strong calls from Britons to speak out. 

On the other hand, some fans called the encounter unnecessary. Praising the Princess Royal, a well-wisher of the monarchy said, "She is extremely hard-working and a credit to the country. Shouting out like this is rude and disrespectful."

