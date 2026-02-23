 
Prince William's unexpected joke becomes standout moment of his speech

Prince William applauds Dame Donna’s mission to open doors for women in film

February 23, 2026

Prince William and Princess Kate shared highlights from the glittering evening on their Instagram. 

Among the standout moments featured was William’s powerful address at BAFTA, which quickly became one of the most talked about clips of the night.

William celebrated the UK’s creative industries as “one of this country’s greatest strengths.” 

As a President of the British Academy of Film and Television Arts since 2010, he highlighted the global influence of British storytellers, performers, and creators.

“Tonight, we honour someone whose work is, quite simply, exceptional."

He made these remarks while presenting the prestigious BAFTA Fellowship to Dame Donna Langley, Chair of NBCUniversal Entertainment.

“Her determination and commitment have driven her to become one of the most influential and respected figures in the entertainment industry,” the future king said. 

“She was the first British woman to run a major Hollywood studio and has championed films that have shaped culture, bringing some of this century’s most iconic stories to audiences worldwide.”

He praised Donna for her dedication and mentorship, noting her initiatives to support women in leadership roles. 

“This work is crucial,” he added.  

Laughter echoed through the Royal Festival Hall when host Alan Cumming returned to the stage in a pale embroidered suit, quipping, “Yes, I have had a costume change, thank you for noticing, Prince William.”

The tribute included footage of Hollywood stars, including Steven Spielberg, Christopher Nolan, Tom Cruise, and Emma Thompson who joked she “looks like Boris Johnson” without makeup lauding. 

The audience rose to give her a standing ovation, and she thanked William for his “incredibly gracious introduction.”

