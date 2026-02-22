 
Geo News

Prince William says he's not ready for tearjerker ‘Hamnet'

Princess Kate arrives at BAFTAs with 'puffy eyes' after emotional movie

By
Geo News Digital Desk
|

February 22, 2026

Prince William says hes not ready for tearjerker ‘Hamnet’
Prince William says he's not ready for tearjerker ‘Hamnet’

The Prince of Wales admits some films require emotional preparation.

Arriving at the EE BAFTA Film Awards alongside the Princess of Wales, William revealed there’s one Best Picture nominee he’s deliberately holding off on, Hamnet.

“I need to be in a fairly calm frame of mind,” he confessed when asked whether he’d watched the adaptation of Maggie O’Farrell’s novel about the death of Shakespeare’s young son. 

“I’m not quite there yet. I’ll save it.” While the Princess admitted she watched the film the night before the ceremony and found herself overwhelmed. 

“Possibly not the wisest decision,” she laughed, recalling how she arrived at the event with noticeably teary eyes. 

She praised the cinematography and score, calling it beautifully crafted, and highlighted its powerful portrayal of generational grief.

The royal couple also revealed they have a growing queue of films still to see. 

William mentioned he hasn’t yet caught Marty Supreme, starring Timothée Chalamet, and described the vampire drama Sinners as “quite intense.” 

One recent viewing, One Battle After Another, did earn his approval particularly for its unexpected opening.

Prince William unveils new title in sad statement mourning key figure
Prince William unveils new title in sad statement mourning key figure
Real reason why Andrew chose Jeffrey Epstein over royal family
Real reason why Andrew chose Jeffrey Epstein over royal family
Kate Middleton delivers King Charles message in hour of need
Kate Middleton delivers King Charles message in hour of need
Duchess Sophie daughter earns special position to carry on royal legacy
Duchess Sophie daughter earns special position to carry on royal legacy
Princess Beatrice role cleared in new statement amid royal future threat
Princess Beatrice role cleared in new statement amid royal future threat
Buckingham Palace sets new rules as Andrew police investigation deepens
Buckingham Palace sets new rules as Andrew police investigation deepens
Prince Harry team makes delightful announcement after fans honour Sussexes
Prince Harry team makes delightful announcement after fans honour Sussexes
Meghan Markle quietly celebrates as Andrew crisis shakes up Palace
Meghan Markle quietly celebrates as Andrew crisis shakes up Palace