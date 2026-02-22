Prince William says he's not ready for tearjerker ‘Hamnet’

The Prince of Wales admits some films require emotional preparation.

Arriving at the EE BAFTA Film Awards alongside the Princess of Wales, William revealed there’s one Best Picture nominee he’s deliberately holding off on, Hamnet.

“I need to be in a fairly calm frame of mind,” he confessed when asked whether he’d watched the adaptation of Maggie O’Farrell’s novel about the death of Shakespeare’s young son.

“I’m not quite there yet. I’ll save it.” While the Princess admitted she watched the film the night before the ceremony and found herself overwhelmed.

“Possibly not the wisest decision,” she laughed, recalling how she arrived at the event with noticeably teary eyes.

She praised the cinematography and score, calling it beautifully crafted, and highlighted its powerful portrayal of generational grief.

The royal couple also revealed they have a growing queue of films still to see.

William mentioned he hasn’t yet caught Marty Supreme, starring Timothée Chalamet, and described the vampire drama Sinners as “quite intense.”

One recent viewing, One Battle After Another, did earn his approval particularly for its unexpected opening.