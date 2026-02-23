Prince William, Kate Middleton make master plan after King's 'deep concern'

Prince William and Princess Kate decided not to let down King Charles as the power royal couple came up with a master plan for the monarchy's bright future.

The Prince and Princess of Wales have been planning key strategies for a strong institution behind closed doors, especially after the shame Andrew scandal brought to the Palace.

Upon taking over the throne, William aims to bring bold changes to how he wants to continue with the Duchy of Cornwall title and organisation.

The source shared, "Both the Prince and Princess of Wales are in favour of a more corporate-like structure for the institution."

William and Catherine are making plans for their public and charitable works as well, which will be different from those of other members of the firm.

To avoid future crises and controversies, the future King and Queen set accountability as a central point in their modern monarchy.

"They want the monarchy to be known for all the right things, to be a vehicle for change for good and for the benefit of others. It must be fit for purpose," an insider told the Mirror.

It must be a big relief for the cancer-stricken and crisis-hit King Charles that his beloved son and daughter-in-law are set to ascend the throne with full preparations.

After Andrew's arrest and the start of his investigation, the monarch expressed his 'deepest concern' about the situation and stated that "the law must take its course."