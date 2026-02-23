Taylor Swift cameo 'confirmed' in Miley Cyrus' 'Hannah Montana' return

Taylor Swift to make exciting return for 'Hannah Montana' 20th anniversary special

Taylor Swift will be returning to Hannah Montana as the famous Miley Cyrus show comes back for a 20th anniversary special.

The 36-year-old pop superstar was originally featured on the songs You’ll Always Find Your Way Back Home, and Crazier alongside the Flowers hitmaker, 33, and she will reportedly be performing those with Cyrus.

The question of whether or not the Eras Tour performer would come back for the anniversary special rose as soon as the reunion was confirmed, and social media went wild after an insider confirmed the news.

“Taylor Swift is officially confirmed o[sic] ‘Hannah Montana: One Night Only.’ She will sing alongside Miley Cyrus the songs ‘You’ll Always Find Your Way Back Home’ and ‘Crazier,’” adding, “Disney Company plans to turn the celebration into the event of the year, according to an insider.”

Although the exciting news is not validated by either Disney, Cyrus or Swift, fans are waiting with fingers crossed for it to happen.

“STOP IT I HOPE THIS IS REAL OH MY GOD,” one X user wrote, while another added, “need a remake of you'll always find your way back home.”

A third chimed in, “I’ll cry when I hear crazier fr.”

The anniversary special is scheduled for March 24.