Kylie Jenner marks 1st death anniversary of close friend Jesus Guerrero

The 'Kardashians' star and the celebrity hairstylist were very close friends

Kylie Jenner is keeping her close friend Jesus Guerrero’s memory alive one year after his tragic death at age 34.

On Sunday, February 22, the beauty mogul took a moment from her glamorous BAFTA date night with Timothee Chalamet to honour the beloved celebrity hairstylist. Taking to her Instagram Stories, Jenner shared a black-and-white throwback picture of Guerrero styling her hair as she took a mirror selfie.

Over the image, the Kardashians star penned the angle number “222” in pink, adding, “I miss you.”

Guerrero’s death was confirmed by his sister, Gris, as she launched a GoFundMe for his funeral expenses. His cause of death was not confirmed, though his GoFundMe page said that he died “very suddenly and unexpectedly.”

Guerrero had worked with many celebrities over his career, with Kim Kardashian, Jennifer Lopez, Katy Perry, and Jessica Alba all paying tribute to him. However, he was closest to Jenner, who paid an emotional tribute in a lengthy Instagram post shortly after his death.

“Jesus was more than my friend – he was a light in my life, a source of laughter, comfort, love and unwavering support. I don’t know how I would have made it through the last almost decade without him by my side,” Jenner wrote.

“The pain of losing you is just unbearable and I don’t know how to move forward without you but I know great grief is born only of great love. And I loved you so much. You were the best person with a talent that was unmatched. A true artist. You inspired so many, and you always will,” she added.