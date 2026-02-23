 
Geo News

Sophie Habboo 'owns the red carpet' weeks after welcoming baby

Sophie look stunning in a strapless, form-fitting black lace dress after giving birth

By
Geo News Digital Desk
|

February 23, 2026

Jamie also heaped praised on his wife, in behind-the-scenes moments from the event
Jamie also heaped praised on his wife, in behind-the-scenes moments from the event

Sophie Habbo stunned fans with her incredible appearance as she hosted the EE BAFTA Film Awards red carpet at the Royal Festival Hall just 11 weeks after giving birth to her first child on Sunday. 

The Made In Chelsea star, 31, became a first-time mum last year after welcoming her first baby with husband Jamie Laing, 37.

What caught everyone's attention was Sophie's fit and stunning figure in a strapless, form-fitting black lace dress after giving birth. 

Based on her appearance, Sophie, who presented alongside her husband Jamie Laing was praised by fans as 'unreal' and 'unbelievable,' with many saying she was 'owning the red carpet' so soon after welcoming a baby.

Jamie, 37, also heaped praised on his wife, in behind-the-scenes moments from the event that he shared on Instagram.

As Sophie posed on the red carpet, Jamie wrote: 'If Hailey can do it, so can I.'

The compliments for new mother Sophie rolled in, as people wrote: 'Oh my goodness. 11 weeks postpartum and you're out here owning the red carpet like THAT!? 

'How is this even real? You look sensational my darling!'

'Wild wild scenes you're unbelievable'; 'Unreeaallll'; Jeesus Sophie you look incredible';

'Beautiful'; 'Just incredible'; 'Gorg'; 'Looking absolutely unreal'; 'Wow!'.

The evening marked the couple's return to the red carpet after welcoming their son at the end of last year.

Kylie Jenner marks 1st death anniversary of close friend Jesus Guerrero
Kylie Jenner marks 1st death anniversary of close friend Jesus Guerrero
James McAvoy opens up about challenges of turning to 'direction'
James McAvoy opens up about challenges of turning to 'direction'
BBC hit by backlash after shocking moment airs during BAFTAs
BBC hit by backlash after shocking moment airs during BAFTAs
Rihanna ditches party glam for quiet late night dinner after birthday bash
Rihanna ditches party glam for quiet late night dinner after birthday bash
Katie Price shocks fans again with pregnancy tease
Katie Price shocks fans again with pregnancy tease
'Scream 7' star Matthew Lillard gives credit to franchise for changing his life
'Scream 7' star Matthew Lillard gives credit to franchise for changing his life
Patrick Dempsey attends 2026 BAFTA awards after Eric Dane dies of ALS
Patrick Dempsey attends 2026 BAFTA awards after Eric Dane dies of ALS
Shakira hints at surprising new career move
Shakira hints at surprising new career move