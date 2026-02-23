Sophie Habboo 'owns the red carpet' weeks after welcoming baby

Jamie also heaped praised on his wife, in behind-the-scenes moments from the event

Sophie Habbo stunned fans with her incredible appearance as she hosted the EE BAFTA Film Awards red carpet at the Royal Festival Hall just 11 weeks after giving birth to her first child on Sunday.

The Made In Chelsea star, 31, became a first-time mum last year after welcoming her first baby with husband Jamie Laing, 37.

What caught everyone's attention was Sophie's fit and stunning figure in a strapless, form-fitting black lace dress after giving birth.

Based on her appearance, Sophie, who presented alongside her husband Jamie Laing was praised by fans as 'unreal' and 'unbelievable,' with many saying she was 'owning the red carpet' so soon after welcoming a baby.

Jamie, 37, also heaped praised on his wife, in behind-the-scenes moments from the event that he shared on Instagram.

As Sophie posed on the red carpet, Jamie wrote: 'If Hailey can do it, so can I.'

The compliments for new mother Sophie rolled in, as people wrote: 'Oh my goodness. 11 weeks postpartum and you're out here owning the red carpet like THAT!?

'How is this even real? You look sensational my darling!'

'Wild wild scenes you're unbelievable'; 'Unreeaallll'; Jeesus Sophie you look incredible';

'Beautiful'; 'Just incredible'; 'Gorg'; 'Looking absolutely unreal'; 'Wow!'.

The evening marked the couple's return to the red carpet after welcoming their son at the end of last year.