Nancy Guthrie missing case: Authorities found key hint in search operation

Nancy Guthrie missing case: Authorities found bag in search operation

Volunteers who are searching for Nancy Guthrie, mother of TV host Savannah Guthrie, made an important find on Sunday.

The searchers found a backpack on the side of a road near her Tucson home. A Pima County sheriff’s deputy collected it as the search for Nancy entered its fourth week.

They got the backpack about two miles away from where Nancy was last seen.

Nearby, all those volunteers also found clothing and a black glove inside a drainage pipe.

All the items were then carefully handed to authorities as the group, called Searching Mothers of Sonora, is made up of women from Mexico who have lost loved ones to violence.

They, however, said that they are motivated and hopeful to keep searching and help families find missing people.

The backpack does not match the one seen in footage of the suspect, who was carrying black Ozark Trail pack when caught on a doorbell camera.

DNA from the glove and other items is still being under some important tests, but so far there are no as such matches in federal databases.

More than 200 law officers, moreover, are working on the case, which has received over 21,000 tips.

A total reward of over $200,000 has been offered if anyone can find her.

Nancy’s daughter, Savannah, has also stopped working to help with the search. Sheriff Chris Nanos said that the department will keep looking for Nancy and find the person responsible.