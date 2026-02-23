 
James McAvoy opens up about challenges of turning to 'direction'

'X-Men' famed James McAvoy's directorial debut film is set to release in April

Geo News Digital Desk
February 23, 2026

James McAvoy, who last featured in film Speak No Evil, has turned his focus to direction.

The Scottish actor has shifted his attention towards direction with an new film called California Schemin’, based on the Scottish faux-American rap duo Silibil N’ Brains.

James shared that he has been working on the project from various perspectives for four years.

The X-Men actor opened, "It's nuts, actually. I've been working on the film for almost four years now and (been) in production on it since August 2024. And I'm still working on it (up until release).”

According to the McAvoy, his workload has increased more than ever as he is not just working as a director, but he is also taking forward his acting job.

While discussing challenges of becoming a director, the Split actor confessed to Empire Magazine, "What I've found in becoming a director, even though I'm not directing anything right now, is that my unpaid workload has doubled.”

“Now I'm reading scripts as an actor and reading scripts as a director; I'm developing things for other people.”

Even though, James is enjoying the work is doing on this new project, but he also can’t wait for it to be over.

He stated, It's great. It's very creative. But I'm also like, 'When's the bit where I get to sit in my pants at 3pm and watch a film again?”

McAvoy’s directorial debut film California Schemin’ is set to release in April. 

