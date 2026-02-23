David Beckham proves class on and off pitch with ski slopes rescue

The Beckham's skiing holiday is an annual family tradition

Sir David Beckham proved to be a 'true gentleman' after rescuing a skier who suffered a head injury following a fall.

The legendary footballer rushed to help the woman after her tumble whilst on a family holiday at exclusive resort Courchevel in the French alps.

At the time, David, 50, assisted the injury skier by removing her skis and checking on her condition until medical help arrived.

A source who witnessed the incident said: 'David saw the woman hit her head and was worried about her.

'He took her skis off and made sure she was OK – he was a true gentleman.'

They added to The Sun: 'David was incredibly lovely, and so was the ski guide with him.'

It is believed David was with his youngest child Harper, 14, at the time when he noticed the woman's fall.

The Beckham's skiing holiday is an annual family tradition; however, they are reportedly hitting the slopes without their estranged son, Brooklyn, 26.

Last month, Romeo treated his girlfriend, Kim Turnbull, to a romantic ski break and shared snaps of their getaway on social media.

it comes after the Beckham family reunited for Cruz' 21st birthday at a swanky meal at Gymkhana in Piccadilly, declaring him their 'LOYAL' son.

For those unversed, both David and Victoria also shared heartfelt birthday tributes to their aspiring musician son on Instagram.