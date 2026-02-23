BBC hit by backlash after shocking moment airs during BAFTAs

The 2026 BAFTA Film Awards shared an unexpected moment when a person in the audience said some offensive strong word on live TV.

The person is said to have Tourette syndrome, which can make people say things that they don’t mean, but that for sure left many viewers were in complete shock.

Host Alan Cumming explained that the words were not on purpose and said the BBC was sorry if anyone was upset.

The viral moment happened while Delroy Lindo and Michael B. Jordan were giving the award for special visual effects where the star-studded night also celebrated the movie I Swear, about John Davidson, who has Tourette syndrome.

Robert Aramayo won best actor for his role and the film also got an award for best casting.

Experts, however, said that Tourette syndrome can make people make sudden sounds or movements, including words, that without meaning to.

They went on to add that compassion and awareness are must to have when to deal with such incidents that happen in public.

The BBC explained that the moment was not happened intentionally and they also promised to be careful in the future.

As for BAFTA, Jessie Buckley made history with her latest award of Best Leading Actress for her role in Hamnet.