Rihanna ditches party glam for quiet late night dinner after birthday bash

Rihanna and Rocky have been together since 2020 and share three children

By
Geo News Digital Desk
|

February 23, 2026

Rihanna, iconic singer and songwriter, was spotted heading out for a quiet late night dinner in Santa Monica just days after her surprise birthday party.

The 38-year-old singer came back to Giorgio Baldi on Sunday evening, same place where her beau A$AP Rocky recently celebrated her birthday bash with full of joy and glamour.

Things were very calm and relaxed this time as Rihanna decided to skip party look and to go after comfort and vibes.

She, however, wore loose coat over a black hoodie with matching joggers and white trainers.

Large sunglasses can be seen covering her eyes while her makeup was soft and polished, with her falling down in loose waves as she enjoyed dinner on her own.

Rihanna and Rocky have been together since 2020 and share three children named RZA, Riot and baby daughter Rocki.

Over the past years, fans have wondered if the couple is married after they called each other husband and wife.

All of the fans of the singer and rapper online say that they both simply like to keep some things private and lowkey.

The outing also came after Bad Bunny reportedly broke Super Bowl halftime viewing records, beating Kendrick Lamar and pushing Rihanna further down the list.

