Travis Kelce lands in trouble as wedding with Taylor Swift looms closer

Kansas City Chiefs star Travis Kelce is facing off field drama just as his highly anticipated wedding to Taylor Swift approaches.

Kelce, alongside teammate Patrick Mahomes, has been named in a trademark infringement lawsuit that could complicate his business ventures during one of the most high-profile moments of his personal life.

The lawsuit, filed by sneaker company 1587 Sneakers, alleges that Kelce and Mahomes’ new Kansas City steakhouse, 1587 Prime, infringes on the shoe brand’s identity.

The restaurant, which opened in September 2025 inside the Loews Kansas City Hotel, takes its name from the players’ jersey numbers, Mahomes’ “15” and Kelce’s “87.”

However, 1587 Sneakers claims the similarity has already caused confusion among consumers, with “scores of customers” mistakenly believing the shoe company is connected to the restaurant.

According to ESPN, 1587 Sneakers began selling shoes in April 2023 and later filed a trademark application in October 2025, one month after Kelce and Mahomes launched their restaurant.

Meanwhile, the NFL stars applied for their own trademark in December 2023.

While Kelce and Mahomes’ filing covers food and beverage services, the sneaker company argues that merchandise sold by the restaurant, featuring the numbers “15” and “87”, crosses into apparel territory thus strengthening their case.

The sneaker company is asking for the restaurant group to stop using the name altogether and is seeking unspecified damages.

For Kelce, the timing is particularly sensitive.

With his wedding to The Fate of Ophelia hitmaker drawing global attention, the lawsuit adds another layer of pressure to an already busy year.