King Charles team sparks reactions after shocking mistake amid Andrew probe

Geo News Digital Desk
February 24, 2026

King Charles' team dealt with embarrassment as a big mistake was pointed out by fans amid Andrew's investigation. 

The official website of the royal family often came to light for the delay in updating the latest information. Just now, it has been observed that the former Duke of York is listed as 'Prince Andrew' in the Current Counsellors of State portion.

"The current Counsellors of State are The Queen, The Prince of Wales, The Princess Royal, The Duke of Edinburgh, The Duke of Sussex, Prince Andrew and Princess Beatrice. In practice, only working Members of the Royal Family are called upon to act as Counsellors of State," it reads. 

For the unversed, Counsellors of State are those who can stand in for the King in his absence. 

It is important to mention that King Charles stripped Andrew of his titles and all royal honours following his shady business with Epstein, which made it to the front pages of the news. 

Reacting to the blunder, one fan wrote on social media, "The Palace website updates at the speed of an arthritic snail."

"Poor. Facts are very important right now," another emphasised as Andrew was recently arrested on suspicion of misconduct in public office. 

