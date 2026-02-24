Sarah Ferguson introduced 'thrilled' goddaughter to Epstein

Sarah Ferguson allegedly introduced her 22 year old goddaughter to convicted paedophile Jeffrey Epstein just a year after his release from prison.

The documents, part of a cache exceeding three million records, reportedly show the former Duchess providing contact details for Poppy Cotterell, the daughter of her former lady-in-waiting.

One email allegedly sent by Ferguson on November 12, 2010, with the subject line “Poppy Cotterell’s contact info,” included the note “over to you,” appearing to facilitate a meeting between Epstein and her goddaughter.

Epstein’s assistant arranged for Poppy to visit his residence, while another message indicated he considered hiring her and even making a $100,000 donation in her name to a health charity.

Separate correspondence also shows her interest in connecting with Dr. Woodson Merrell, a specialist in integrative medicine.

With Epstein later emailing that he had put “Poppy and Carinda at Dr. Merrell’s office in touch with each other” and that she was “thrilled.”

Mark Lloyd, a friend of Epstein, allegedly weighed in on her in another exchange, describing her as “both extremely bright and very pretty.”

Poppy, who follows Ferguson on Instagram but keeps her profile private, told The Sun: “In 2010, at the age of 22, I was working in New York as an intern at an art gallery.

I was introduced to Mr. Epstein regarding a possible role overseeing his art collection.”