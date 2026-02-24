 
Geo News

Sarah Ferguson introduced 'thrilled' goddaughter to Epstein

Epstein emails reveal goddaughter Poppy put in touch with integrative medicine guru

By
Geo News Digital Desk
|

February 24, 2026

Sarah Ferguson introduced thrilled goddaughter to Epstein
Sarah Ferguson introduced 'thrilled' goddaughter to Epstein

Sarah Ferguson allegedly introduced her 22 year old goddaughter to convicted paedophile Jeffrey Epstein just a year after his release from prison.

The documents, part of a cache exceeding three million records, reportedly show the former Duchess providing contact details for Poppy Cotterell, the daughter of her former lady-in-waiting. 

One email allegedly sent by Ferguson on November 12, 2010, with the subject line “Poppy Cotterell’s contact info,” included the note “over to you,” appearing to facilitate a meeting between Epstein and her goddaughter.

Epstein’s assistant arranged for Poppy to visit his residence, while another message indicated he considered hiring her and even making a $100,000 donation in her name to a health charity.

Separate correspondence also shows her interest in connecting with Dr. Woodson Merrell, a specialist in integrative medicine. 

With Epstein later emailing that he had put “Poppy and Carinda at Dr. Merrell’s office in touch with each other” and that she was “thrilled.”

Mark Lloyd, a friend of Epstein, allegedly weighed in on her in another exchange, describing her as “both extremely bright and very pretty.”

Poppy, who follows Ferguson on Instagram but keeps her profile private, told The Sun: “In 2010, at the age of 22, I was working in New York as an intern at an art gallery. 

I was introduced to Mr. Epstein regarding a possible role overseeing his art collection.”

Andrew scandal shakes King Charles reign
Andrew scandal shakes King Charles reign
Royal family issues update on Princess Anne after heckling incident
Royal family issues update on Princess Anne after heckling incident
False alarm at Wood Farm: Is Andrew cooking up something mysterious?
False alarm at Wood Farm: Is Andrew cooking up something mysterious?
Princess Beatrice receives baby news in delightful announcement: Husband reacts with heart
Princess Beatrice receives baby news in delightful announcement: Husband reacts with heart
Prince William and Kate's giggles captured in BAFTAs elevator
Prince William and Kate's giggles captured in BAFTAs elevator
Buckingham Palace releases statement as King Charles makes important decision
Buckingham Palace releases statement as King Charles makes important decision
Princess Eugenie's 'secret reunion' with Fergie at wellness clinic in Switzerland
Princess Eugenie's 'secret reunion' with Fergie at wellness clinic in Switzerland
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle ally teaches Piers Morgan brutal lesson
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle ally teaches Piers Morgan brutal lesson