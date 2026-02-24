 
Geo News

Queen Camilla charms crowds at Jamie's Farm Raceday

Queen Camilla presents awards at the Plumpton Racecourse

By
Geo News Digital Desk
|

February 24, 2026

Queen Camilla charms crowds at Jamie’s Farm Raceday
Queen Camilla charms crowds at Jamie’s Farm Raceday

Plumpton Racecourse was positively buzzing on Monday as Queen Camilla made a return for Jamie’s Farm Raceday. 

The Queen, Patron of Jamie’s Farm since 2014, took time to meet attendees and celebrate the charity’s remarkable work helping young people facing challenges.

“We were truly honoured to welcome Her Majesty to Plumpton today for Jamie’s Farm Raceday,” the charity said in a statement.

Since its foundation in 2009, Jamie’s Farm has transformed the lives of more than 18,000 young people, guiding them back into education and opening doors to brighter futures. 

Her Majesty personally presented the trophy for the Johnnie Boden Backs Jamie's Farm Amateur Jockeys' Handicap Chase. 

Racecourse officials described the Queen’s engagement as “warm, inspiring, and deeply encouraging” for both the young people and the local community.

Queen Camilla offers 'grace, dignity' to Madame Gisèle Pelicot
Queen Camilla offers 'grace, dignity' to Madame Gisèle Pelicot
Andrew scandal shakes King Charles reign
Andrew scandal shakes King Charles reign
Royal family issues update on Princess Anne after heckling incident
Royal family issues update on Princess Anne after heckling incident
False alarm at Wood Farm: Is Andrew cooking up something mysterious?
False alarm at Wood Farm: Is Andrew cooking up something mysterious?
Princess Beatrice receives baby news in delightful announcement: Husband reacts with heart
Princess Beatrice receives baby news in delightful announcement: Husband reacts with heart
Prince William and Kate's giggles captured in BAFTAs elevator
Prince William and Kate's giggles captured in BAFTAs elevator
Buckingham Palace releases statement as King Charles makes important decision
Buckingham Palace releases statement as King Charles makes important decision
Princess Eugenie's 'secret reunion' with Fergie at wellness clinic in Switzerland
Princess Eugenie's 'secret reunion' with Fergie at wellness clinic in Switzerland