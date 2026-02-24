Queen Camilla charms crowds at Jamie’s Farm Raceday

Plumpton Racecourse was positively buzzing on Monday as Queen Camilla made a return for Jamie’s Farm Raceday.

The Queen, Patron of Jamie’s Farm since 2014, took time to meet attendees and celebrate the charity’s remarkable work helping young people facing challenges.

“We were truly honoured to welcome Her Majesty to Plumpton today for Jamie’s Farm Raceday,” the charity said in a statement.

Since its foundation in 2009, Jamie’s Farm has transformed the lives of more than 18,000 young people, guiding them back into education and opening doors to brighter futures.

Her Majesty personally presented the trophy for the Johnnie Boden Backs Jamie's Farm Amateur Jockeys' Handicap Chase.



Racecourse officials described the Queen’s engagement as “warm, inspiring, and deeply encouraging” for both the young people and the local community.