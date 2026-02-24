Prince Harry discovers ‘leak from inside’ weeks after emotional testimony

Prince Harry had previously asserted that his personal relationships were heavily affected by the stories published in the press, which detailed private information that only his close circle knew of.

The Duke of Sussex, who appeared in the Royal Court of Justice last month to testify against the Daily Mail publisher, reiterated his stance and emphasised that the leak didn’t come from his close circle.

As the court proceedings continued on Monday, former Mail on Sunday editor, Peter Wright, indicated to the source of Caroline Graham’s article which revealed that Harry had been “besotted” with his then girlfriend Chelsy Davy.

The ex-editor told the court that Harry’s ex-girlfriend's identity “was given by staff” at an Argentine polo ranch, and not acquired illegally.

“My understanding was that Caroline was given Chelsy Davy's name by staff at the ranch, with whom she or those working with her had a friendly relationship,” he said.

He also added that he had no memory of anyone approaching British Airways for the details and denied that any information had been “blagged”.

Last month, Harry gave an emotional witness statement that papers had attributed to sources and friends which drove him “paranoid beyond belief” and made him believe that the papers wanted him to “drive me to drugs and drinking to sell more of their papers”.

He was left shocked by the “extraordinary level of detail” mentioned in the story and made him feel like he was “part of an endless pursuit, a campaign, an obsession of having every aspect of my life under surveillance”.