Zara and Mike Tindall ski past the drama as Andrew’s headlines melt away

While headlines swirled back home following the arrest of uncle, Andrew, Zara and Mike Tindall quietly headed for the French Alps with their three children.

Daughters Mia, 12, and Lena, seven, along with four-year-old Lucas, joined their parents for a week of mountain air and ski runs far removed from palace chatter.

Mike gave followers a glimpse of the getaway on Instagram, bundled up against the chill in a dark winter coat and bright blue wool hat.

Yet the Alps were only one chapter in the Tindalls’ recent travel diary. Days earlier, the couple had been stateside for the Super Bowl.

In Fort Worth, they joined friends for a lively evening at Billy Bob's Texas, the legendary honky-tonk famed for live country music, hearty steaks and the occasional mechanical bull showdown.

Photos circulating online showed Mike gamely taking on the bucking challenge.

Over Valentine’s weekend, Zara was in Riyadh for the Saudi Cup, combining glamour with her equestrian commitments.

As patron of Retraining of Racehorses since 2023, she continues to champion the welfare of former racehorses.