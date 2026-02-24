 
Geo News

Zara and Mike Tindall ski past the drama as Andrew's headlines melt away

Zara Tindall spotted in Riyadh racing royalty on Valentine’s day

By
Geo News Digital Desk
|

February 24, 2026

Zara and Mike Tindall ski past the drama as Andrew’s headlines melt away
Zara and Mike Tindall ski past the drama as Andrew’s headlines melt away

While headlines swirled back home following the arrest of uncle, Andrew, Zara and Mike Tindall quietly headed for the French Alps with their three children.

Daughters Mia, 12, and Lena, seven, along with four-year-old Lucas, joined their parents for a week of mountain air and ski runs far removed from palace chatter. 

Mike gave followers a glimpse of the getaway on Instagram, bundled up against the chill in a dark winter coat and bright blue wool hat.

Yet the Alps were only one chapter in the Tindalls’ recent travel diary. Days earlier, the couple had been stateside for the Super Bowl.

In Fort Worth, they joined friends for a lively evening at Billy Bob's Texas, the legendary honky-tonk famed for live country music, hearty steaks and the occasional mechanical bull showdown. 

Photos circulating online showed Mike gamely taking on the bucking challenge.

Over Valentine’s weekend, Zara was in Riyadh for the Saudi Cup, combining glamour with her equestrian commitments. 

As patron of Retraining of Racehorses since 2023, she continues to champion the welfare of former racehorses.

Andrew scandal shakes King Charles reign
Andrew scandal shakes King Charles reign
Royal family issues update on Princess Anne after heckling incident
Royal family issues update on Princess Anne after heckling incident
False alarm at Wood Farm: Is Andrew cooking up something mysterious?
False alarm at Wood Farm: Is Andrew cooking up something mysterious?
Princess Beatrice receives baby news in delightful announcement: Husband reacts with heart
Princess Beatrice receives baby news in delightful announcement: Husband reacts with heart
Prince William and Kate's giggles captured in BAFTAs elevator
Prince William and Kate's giggles captured in BAFTAs elevator
Buckingham Palace releases statement as King Charles makes important decision
Buckingham Palace releases statement as King Charles makes important decision
Princess Eugenie's 'secret reunion' with Fergie at wellness clinic in Switzerland
Princess Eugenie's 'secret reunion' with Fergie at wellness clinic in Switzerland
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle ally teaches Piers Morgan brutal lesson
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle ally teaches Piers Morgan brutal lesson