Palace releases key update as King hopes to redeem royals amid crisis

Royal families across Europe have been hit hard following the release of the Epstein files and the shocking discoveries that have come to light.

From ex-Prince Andrew to Norway’s Crown Princess Mette-Marit and to Sweden’s beloved Princess Sofia, royals have been embroiled in deep trouble as public demands accountability from the royals and their institution.

While King Charles puts up a strong front amid the ongoing police investigation of his disgraced brother Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor, King Harald of Norway has taken a page out of the British royals’ book to redeem his own family in the public’s eye.

The monarch turned 89 on Saturday, and the Royal House of Norway decided to break away from a long-held tradition to send an important message to the public.

In a delightful portrait, the King was joined by his son Crown Prince Haakon and granddaughter Princess Ingrid Alexandra. It firmly left out Princess Mette-Marit – who appeared have had dealings with convicted paedophile Jeffrey Epstein – and her son Marius Borg Høiby – who faces a total of 38 charges, including assaulting ex-girlfriends, drug offenses and four counts of rape.

“Happy Birthday to His Majesty King Harald!” the statement read. “Today the King is 89 years old - we congratulate and wish you a great celebration.”

It added, “The picture of the King with Crown Prince Haakon and Princess Ingrid Alexandra was taken earlier this winter in connection with the marking of the Princess’s birthday.”

It was an indicator for the public to focus on the line of succession, which is free from any scandal and remains steadfast in their duty towards the Crown.