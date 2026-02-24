Prince William protects 'terrified' Kate Middleton from 'breaking down'

Prince William took an immediate measure to protect his 'terrified' wife, Princess Kate, after they faced a heckler in light of Andrew's probe.

The Prince and Princess of Wales made a surprise joint appearance at the BAFTA Awards 2026 on Sunday.

Their outing held importance as they wore smiles on their faces despite the growing scrutiny following Andrew's arrest and probe.

On the red carpet, the future King and Queen waved at the onlookers, but an unfortunate incident happened. One person asked whether "the monarchy is in peril" as Andrew's dark secrets shook the palace.

A lip reader, Jeremy Freeman, unveiled William's advice for Catherine as they were making their way inside the venue.

As per the Mirror, Kate said to William, "Look at the people," and waved to people by saying, "Hey!"

In response, the future monarch said to his wife, "Watch your step", a subtle warning during a tense situation.

A body language expert, Dr Louise Maher, decoded Princess Kate's gestures to Woman's Day, claiming she was "terrified, startled, concerned" but the power royal couple maintained their composure while undertaking their royal engagement.