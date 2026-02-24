Kate and William ‘itching’ to speak out, but investigation keeps them quiet

Prince William’s comments about his own mental health at the BAFTAs may have seemed like a personal aside.

Insiders say they were fueled by frustration over Andrew’s arrest and a desire to speak more openly about the turmoil engulfing the Royal Family.

Sources according to the Mail reveal that the Prince and Princess of Wales are itching to publicly put distance between themselves and the future king’s wayward uncle.

William reportedly fears the ongoing scandal is taking a toll on his father, who continues to battle cancer. “He is exhausted and it’s draining for him,” a royal source told the Daily Mail.

At the awards, he admitted he was “not in a calm state,” a rare glimpse into the strain the drama has placed on him and his family.

“The future king is frustrated because it’s still likely to be a problem on his plate when he eventually becomes King,” said an insider.

“I’m sure they’ve been itching to say something publicly to distance themselves, but the police investigation limits what they can comment on.

This scandal isn’t going away anytime soon. It’s a mess left by Andrew and the late Queen.”

Kate, meanwhile, provided a softer, more human touch to the evening. Speaking with BAFTA members, she revealed she had watched Hamnet the night before the ceremony and ended up in “floods of tears.”

“I thought it was a bad idea, actually,” she joked, admitting her eyes were puffed from crying over the tragic story of Shakespeare’s young son.

“Kate looked impeccable, but you can see this is all causing strain, and that’s the last thing she needs,” a source said.

Royal insiders emphasised that while the princess kept her comments personal, the couple’s primary concern remains the King’s wellbeing.

“William was speaking on behalf of both of them,” said a second source.

“They’re very worried about how it’s affecting Charles and children, it’s a lot to process.”