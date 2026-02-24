Andrew scandal deepens after new allegation against royal

Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor has landed in new trouble for allegedly putting unneccessary burdon on taxpayers' purse.

The former Duke of York's crisis just got a whole lot messier. He's facing fresh allegations of misusing taxpayer funds.

According to new reports, senior officials gave 'rubber stamp' approval to former Prince Andrew's excessive spending during his trade envoy role.

Civil servants who worked with the former prince back in the early 2000s are now claiming the former prince charged massages to taxpayers amid lavish spending sprees while working as the UK's trade envoy.

"I thought it was wrong… I'd said we mustn't pay it, but we ended up paying it anyway," a civil servant, who worked for the trade department, told the BBC.

The staffer, who spoke on the condition of anonymity, claimed he had refused to pay the bill for the "massage services" but was overruled by senior staff members.

"I can't say it would have stopped him, but we should have flagged that something was wrong," the now-retired civil servant said.

Andrew has been accused of spending lavishly on excessive flights, unreasonable numbers of hotel rooms and more to accommodate his entourage.

"I couldn't believe it… it was like it wasn't real money, they weren't spending any of their own money," the civil servant told the outlet.

The civil servant said there was no proper recording of the spending and called out senior officials for turning a blind eye. He explained Andrew's checks were not scrutinised but rather given a "rubber stamp."

Fox News Digital reached out to a representative for Andrew and the Department for Business and Trade for comment.