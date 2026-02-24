Beatrice, Eugenie decide to take major risk: 'Upsetting for King Charles' 

Beatrice, Eugenie set to deliver upsetting news to Palace

Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie are 'ready' to speak out, as public pressure to hear their side of the story continues to grow.

The sisters have been facing scrutiny not only because of their parents, Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor and Sarah Ferguson's wrongdoings, but also their lunch meeting with Jeffrey Epstein.

Princesses have not released a single statement since the shameful royal fallout of Andrew and Fergie. Britons were also expecting a message from them following the arrest of their father.

Now, an insider claimed that Beatrice and Eugenie are expected to break their silence in the form of a tell-all interview or a memoir to clear their standing among the public.

"There’s a growing feeling that staying quiet is no longer an option, that there’s an obligation for them to tell their side to the right people," Closer reported.

The York girls indeed love their parents, but they 'decide' to protect their children and their future by taking control of the narrative before it too late.

"If they [the public] were to fully grasp how horrific this has been for both Eugenie and Beatrice, they’d likely earn a lot of sympathy too, which could go a long way into helping them come back from this," the report stated.

But, on the other hand, Beatrice and Eugenie's decision to speak out on public platforms, if not handled carefully, will be "upsetting" for the Palace machine and the royal family's culture.

"It’s also very delicate because they can’t risk upsetting" King Charles.

The sisters must take wise measures which not only restore the public's trust in them but also protect the monarchy.