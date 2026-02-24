Alex Cooper recreates ‘A Cinderella Story’ scene to reveal next guest

Alex Copper recreated an iconic “Cinderella's midnight escape” scene to make a special announcement.

Channeling the main character from A Cinderella Story, the Call Her Daddy host revealed that her next guest is none other than Hilary Duff.

The Cinderella midnight escape scene is the story's climax, where the magic expires at the final stroke of twelve. Forced to leave the ball abruptly to avoid being exposed in rags, a panicked Cinderella flees the palace, loses a glass slipper on the stairs, and returns to her humble life.

In an Instagram post on Monday, February 23, Cooper, 31, could be seen dressed as Duff’s character Sam Montgomery serving food from behind the Mel’s drive diner.

She clinks the ring before putting a pile of pancakes on the counter before the camera pans towards her white dress under her diner’s uniform and messy apron.

Despite not revealing directly who is the next guest, fans were quick to decode it is Duff, who is set to appear in the next episode of the podcast.

For the unversed, In A Cinderella Story, the “midnight escape” scene is the modern twist on the classic fairy-tale moment.

At the Halloween homecoming dance, Sam (played by Duff) finally meets her online crush, “Nomad,” who turns out to be popular quarterback Austin Ames (Chad Michael Murray).

As they share a romantic moment, Sam suddenly realizes it’s almost midnight and her strict stepmother has ordered her to be home by then or risk serious consequences.

Panicked, she runs out of the dance before revealing her identity, mirroring the original Cinderella story.

And eventually made it to the diner on time and before her strict mother would catch her she quickly changed into her uniform and went to the kitchen.