'Scream' star Matthew Lillard recalls being criticized by Quentin Tarantino

Matthew Lillard to reunite with Courtney Cox, Neve Campbell in 'Scream 7'

Matthew Lillard has confessed how badly he wanted to be in a Quentin Tarantino movie, but the latter dissed him.

The 56-year-old opened that the criticism coming from Hollywood’s finest director was a bummer for him and if felt like being “punched in the mouth.”

In a conversation with Variety, the Scream 7 actor stated, “I think he’s a lovely filmmaker… [it] just was kind of a bummer.”

He explained the situation by quoting that it felt like he has died and was in heaven, while everyone is sending him out RIP tweets.

Lillard further went on to say, “I mean, it was really being a part of your own wake, sort of sitting there living through all the nice things people say after you die.”

Matthew felt surprised and shocked after being dissed by Quentin as many A-list actors and directors and his kids were loving his work.

He added, “Everyone, from the people at the mall this weekend with my kids to George Clooney and James Gunn and Mike Flanagan, people have been really generous telling me how much they loved me and liked my work.”

The Scooby-Doo actor is all set to return as Stu Macher aka Ghostface in Scream 7 alongside Courtney Cox and Neve Campbell. The film is set to hit theatres on February 27.