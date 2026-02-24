Ashley Tisdale emphasises on taking 'social media break' amid mom group drama

Ashley Tisdale is logging off – and she is not apologizing for it.

In between mom life and lingering chatter about her so-called “toxic” mom group, Tisdale is doing something radical in 2026: putting her phone down.

On February 23, the actress and mom of two shared a news blog post titled Does Your Brain Feel Too Busy? Take a Social Media Break. She teased it on Instagram stories with a cozy, coffee-in-bed snap and a refreshingly honest confession: "I love social media, but I don't think it's where we're meant to live our lives."

Tisdale wrote that while social media can be “inspiring, funny, and a great way to stay connected,” she’s noticed a big shift when she logs off.

"When I’m off social media, I’m more with my friends, more with my kids, more in the moment," she shared. And yes, she called herself out for that all-too-relatable habit of snapping a photo and “immediately” thinking about posting it instead of actually enjoying it.

What really drains her? “The sheer volume of information,” she admitted, adding that stepping back gave her the “gift of perspective.” She can still stay informed – just not via TikTok scroll spirals.

The post lands as conversation still swirls around her viral essay about leaving her mom friend group – rumoured to include names like Hilary Duff and Meghan Trainor – though no one’s been confirmed.

Her takeaway feels simple: Social media can be fun. It just doesn’t have to run your brain.