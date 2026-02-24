Cardi B tears into critics amid Little Miss Drama Tour: ‘I don’t complain’

Cardi B has called out those who doubted her as her Little Miss Drama Tour entered its third week.

The concert tour kicked off on February 11, a short while after she gave birth to her son with Stefon Diggs, back in November.

She just acknowledged the “sold out” venues for her shows, recently performing her 12th of the tour, while claiming that she takes her work “very seriously.”

“Packed from top to bottom! They said I wasn’t gonna commit after I gave birth, they said I wasn’t gonna take it seriously, but I take it very seriously,” she shared via X (formerly called Twitter).

“I perform for two hours and don’t complain..,” the rapper added. “not only do I treat my shows like concerts, I treat them like parties and have a good time wit my people that why I get REAL reviews from REAL attendees whether that’s my fans, celebrities, or just people that wanna have a good time.” (Sic)

She concluded her fiery statement with a resounding “Thank you!!”

The video which accompanied Cardi’s message was a 360 view from one of the full houses she performed for, while the tour is expected to continue with shows planned in San Francisco, Phoenix, Houston, Dallas, Chicago, New York City, Boston, Philadelphia, and more.

Artists like Tyla and Kehlani have also joined the Bodak Yellow vocalist for different gigs included in the Little Miss Drama Tour.

Live Nation recently announced that Cardi B became the first female rapper to sell out two nights at LA’s Kia Forum earlier this week, per People.