Kensington Palace shares news on Prince William, Kate after stressful event

Prince William and Princess Kate had kept a smile on for their much-anticipated joint appearance at the glitzy award ceremony on Sunday, but their anxiety had been palpable as Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor’s scandals remain attached to the royals.

The Prince and Princess of Wales had attended the BAFTAs just days after Andrew was arrested by the police amid an active investigation into the Epstein files and the many allegations against him.

However, body language expert noted that despite their A-list glamour “here are a handful of tells that might reflect the undeniable tensions of the past week”. Even though BAFTA bosses issued a notice to avoid any Andrew jokes during the ceremony, it is likely that the royal couple was anxious about any Andrew questions from the press.

Amid the tensions, the Prince and Princess of Wales are ready to brave another storm, as Palace shared a new engagement for the future king and queen in Wales.

They will be visiting Powys “the county with the most volunteers per capita in the UK” on Thursday, February 26th, to celebrate community ahead of St David’s Day.

Prince William, Princess Kate overwhelmed by Andrew drama

Expert Judi James noted William and Kate’s lack of touch at the BAFTA ceremony was a key indicator that the couple was feeling anxious about the current climate of scrutiny over the royals.

She told Hello! that as they “walk side by side with their arms hanging loose at their sides, with a closeness of the dangling inner hands suggesting a desire to clasp hands here or perhaps to perform the kind of signature truncated touches, pats and strokes they often give each other to support each other at events like this”.

William had admitted that he was not in a “calm state” as he spoke about saving Hamnet to watch for another day. Meanwhile, Kate’s smiles “didn’t falter” but signalled “inner tension” as she appeared very slightly on the edge.