 
Geo News

Kelly Osbourne claps back at trollers: 'Disgusting'

Kelly Osbourne calls out critics after fiery Instagram comments

By
Geo News Digital Desk
|

February 24, 2026

Kelly Osbourne claps back at trollers: Disgusting
Kelly Osbourne claps back at trollers: 'Disgusting'

Kelly Osbourne has had enough.

The 41-year-old star turned heads at the Royal Ascot Millinery Collective Spring/Summer 2026 presentation in London on February 22 – but not for the reasons she’d hoped. Instead, critics flooded her Instagram with harsh comments about her appearance.

Kelly Osbourne claps back at trollers: Disgusting

One user commented, “Looks like a dead body… She’s tooooo thin and fragile… Looks like she’s going to see her dad soon,” complete with laughing emojis.

Kelly didn’t let that slide. “Literally can’t believe how disgusting some human beings truly are! No one deserved this sort of abuse!” she fired back. She later shared a meme reading, “This shall too pass, but like, holy f-k.”

In a more emotional Instagam story, she addressed the wider backlash following the death of her father, Ozzy Osbourne, in July.

“First, I want to start by saying I received so many lovely, lovely, lovely comments… that have really helped me get through this time in my life since losing my father,” she said, before calling out the “disgusting, horrible, mean, rude comments.”

“I’m just here to say, ‘What do you expect from me? What do you expect me to look like right now?’ The fact that I’m getting out of bed and facing my life… I should be commended for that.”

“You say that I look ill. Well, I am ill right now. My life is completely flipped upside down.”

She didn’t mince words for critics either: “They’re just making you feel big and clever… all you’ve achieved is being a bully. It’s sick.”

Her final message? “it’s disgusting, and I’ve had enough of it. So, go f-k yourself.”

Kim Kardashian's lookalike dies suddenly at 34
Kim Kardashian's lookalike dies suddenly at 34
Robert Carredine costar Hilary Duff opens up about personal life
Robert Carredine costar Hilary Duff opens up about personal life
Lady Gaga denies Liza Minnelli's explosive Oscar remarks?
Lady Gaga denies Liza Minnelli's explosive Oscar remarks?
Taron Egerton clears the air about his casting as next 'James Bond'
Taron Egerton clears the air about his casting as next 'James Bond'
TWICE returns to Jimmy Fallon's show with new 'Strategy'
TWICE returns to Jimmy Fallon's show with new 'Strategy'
Can Travis Kelce's ex new statement make things bitter for Taylor Swift?
Can Travis Kelce's ex new statement make things bitter for Taylor Swift?
Tom Hanks to play Abraham Lincoln in ‘Lincoln In The Bardo'
Tom Hanks to play Abraham Lincoln in ‘Lincoln In The Bardo'
'Scream 7' final trailer shows Ghostface targeting Sidney's daughter
'Scream 7' final trailer shows Ghostface targeting Sidney's daughter