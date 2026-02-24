Kelly Osbourne claps back at trollers: 'Disgusting'

Kelly Osbourne has had enough.

The 41-year-old star turned heads at the Royal Ascot Millinery Collective Spring/Summer 2026 presentation in London on February 22 – but not for the reasons she’d hoped. Instead, critics flooded her Instagram with harsh comments about her appearance.

One user commented, “Looks like a dead body… She’s tooooo thin and fragile… Looks like she’s going to see her dad soon,” complete with laughing emojis.

Kelly didn’t let that slide. “Literally can’t believe how disgusting some human beings truly are! No one deserved this sort of abuse!” she fired back. She later shared a meme reading, “This shall too pass, but like, holy f-k.”

In a more emotional Instagam story, she addressed the wider backlash following the death of her father, Ozzy Osbourne, in July.

“First, I want to start by saying I received so many lovely, lovely, lovely comments… that have really helped me get through this time in my life since losing my father,” she said, before calling out the “disgusting, horrible, mean, rude comments.”

“I’m just here to say, ‘What do you expect from me? What do you expect me to look like right now?’ The fact that I’m getting out of bed and facing my life… I should be commended for that.”

“You say that I look ill. Well, I am ill right now. My life is completely flipped upside down.”

She didn’t mince words for critics either: “They’re just making you feel big and clever… all you’ve achieved is being a bully. It’s sick.”

Her final message? “it’s disgusting, and I’ve had enough of it. So, go f-k yourself.”