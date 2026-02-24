Michael B. Jordan furious after BAFTA outburst sparks backlash debate

Michael B. Jordan was left in complete shock and upset during 2026 BAFTA Film Awards in London when a racial comment created a massive buzz there while he was presenting award with Delroy Lindo.

The moment caught everyone off guard completely but both actors stayed professional and continued presenting the award.

Then it was revealed later that the controversial shout came from audience where John Davidson was sitting and came from him, a man with Tourette syndrome who starred in real-life inspiration behind the movie I Swear.

The BBC, however, took no time in apologising for that offensive language which left many people very upset and furious but of course, they said that it was completely unintentional moment that was heard on live TV.

Insiders say that Michael and Delroy were more upset about how the organisers handled the situation.

Staff reportedly tried to explain it away, saying that it wasn’t offensive, which left the actors feeling frustrated and disgusted.

A source explained that the moment ruined the night for them and it shouldn’t have been broadcast.

Meanwhile host Alan Cumming addressed viewers during the show, explaining that Davidson’s outburst was helpless and part of his condition.

Davidson also later said that he was very embarrassed by that moment and left the ceremony early to avoid upsetting anyone.