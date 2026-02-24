Prince Harry, Meghan Markle new offer could 'tear' royal family again

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle offered 'money-making' advice to devastated members of the firm, which could cause potential damage to the royals once again.

The Sussexes are reportedly extending help to Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie amid times of crisis.

They believe it is a "great idea" that the York sisters tell their side of the story in an explosive memoir form, Closer magazine claimed.

Not only that, the Sussexes are "even offering to introduce them to publishers and agents that can help them put together a deal, they could both earn a lot of money in the process."

But, it is important to note here that any kind of statement, whether in a book form or a TV interview, could 'tear' the royal family apart again after the brutal consequences of Spare and Oprah Winfrey's conversation.

"They’ve been defined by association for too long. If they’re going to steady the ship for their own families, it may require stepping into uncomfortable territory and finally telling their story in their own voice," an insider shared.

Harry and Meghan's move might be seen as a big U-turn by the fans, especially after the Duke's efforts to make peace with the royal family.