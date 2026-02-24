King Charles faces ultimatum to save the throne

Not only the British monarchy but also other European royals have been under fire since Epstein files went public, with calls for transparency and accountability growing louder by the day.

King Charles, 77, is said to be under pressure to deliver a game-changing speech to save the monarchy from serious damage caused by Andrew-Epstein scandal.

Amid growing demands for him to address the world over the arrest of his disgraced younger brother, some constitutional experts have also warned that any further delay could worsen the situation.

The monarch, 77, issued a written statement after Andrew was taken into custody last week on suspicion of misconduct in public office.

However, experts believe his televised addres will help save the monarchy from potential harm.

The former prince was released "under investigation" after being questioned for nearly 12 hours by Thames Valley Police.

The allegations relate to claims that, while serving as the U.K.'s trade envoy between 2001 and 2011, Andrew shared sensitive material with his pedophile pal Jeffrey Epstein. He has consistently denied wrongdoing.

In a signed message, the monarch wrote: "Let me state clearly: the law must take its course."

One royal historian said, "A written statement satisfies constitutional convention, but the national mood is febrile. In moments like this, formality alone may not be enough."

A former palace aide said: "Legally, the King is right to avoid prejudicing an active investigation. But the risk calculus is changing by the day."

Charles is continuing public duties while undergoing treatment for an undisclosed form of cancer and was heckled at London Fashion Week in the days after Andrew's arrest.

The monarchy's strength rests not only on legal propriety but on public trust. When that trust is shaken, immediacy matters.