Andrew’s axe from line of succession to begin soon after new development

Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor is set to meet his ultimate fate as big moves are taking place to cut him out of the last remaining thread attaching him to the royal family.

The disgraced brother of King Charles, who has already been stripped off of his royal titles, honours and patronages, is still the eight in the line of succession as the move call for an approval from the commonwealth countries.

Following the arrest of Andrew on his 66th birthday on Thursday, Prime Minister Keir Starmer is looking into passing an Act of Parliament to remove the ex-prince out after the police investigation has concluded, according to a report by The Sun.

Starmer spokesperson had stressed that the Government “considering whether further steps are required in relation to Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor and we are not ruling anything out”. The statement came after Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese had written a letter to “take them seriously”.

So far Australia had been the only Commonwealth state to show its support for the move, but now New Zealand has also joined in the support.

A spokesperson for the New Zealand PM Christopher Luxon has agreed to back the UK Government should plans remove Andrew go ahead.

Andrew ready to give up spot in line of succession on one condition

Andrew is still under the delusion that he is the ‘Queen’s second son’ and could still find his way out even though 12 forces are looking into allegations against him. He still expects to receive special treatment and has no plans for jail time.

Now, according to insiders cited by journalist Rob Shuter, Andrew would “sacrifice his place in a second if it keeps him out of a cell”. They added, “Jail is the one outcome he cannot control.”

Palace insiders suggest that Andrew is looking to cut a deal with King Charles for a “permanent” solution to both their problems.