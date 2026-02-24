Sarah Ferguson returns to UK with tears in eyes: 'All doors shut'

Sarah Ferguson, who is surrounded by crisis, has been finding it difficult to find peace even after spending money on wellness treatment.

Fergie had never thought that her 'twisted' relationship with Jeffrey Epstein turned her world upside down, shutting all doors of help, either personal or professional.

After she departed from the massive Royal Lodge in order of King Charles, it was reported that Sarah travelled to Paracelsus Recovery Clinic in Zurich, Switzerland.

But, The Express reported that the former Duchess of York once again returned to the UK despite the growing fears that the police might summon her in the ongoing Andrew probe.

The source revealed that Sarah is "somewhere in the UK." She is "laying low with friends" and "in constant tears."

Earlier, the author was strongly criticised by a royal expert, Jennie Bond, for being a careless parent as Epstein files revealed Fergie discussed Eugenie's private life with her paedophile friend.

Not only that, she took Eugenie and Beatrice for lunch with Epstein.

The royal commentator said, "I hesitate to criticise another woman's parenting, but what kind of mother takes her daughters, then aged 20 and 19, to Miami for lunch with a convicted paedophile?

It is pertinent to note that since the Yorks' fallout and Andrew's arrest, no official comments have been made by Beatrice and Eugenie as of now.